Dr. Kenneth Schoenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Schoenig, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Schoenig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Normal, IL. They completed their residency with Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
Dr. Schoenig works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Consultants Ltd1302 Franklin Ave Ste 4800, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 454-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoenig?
Listens and cares.
About Dr. Kenneth Schoenig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033147848
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoenig works at
Dr. Schoenig has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.