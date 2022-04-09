Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 208, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 238-2691
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr N Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 238-2691
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz saved my mother's life. He is a fantastic surgeon and an even better clinician. He has fabulous bedside manner and follows through with everything he says. His office staff deserves their own review - they also have so much to be proud of. Dr. Schwartz had the clinical judgement to take out my mother's appendix when it was not even discovered on CT scan at another hospital during a hernia workup. The post-operative pathology came back as a very rare cancer and, thanks to him, the appendix was removed before needing any additional cancer treatment. We are forever thankful to Dr. Schwartz for keeping our mom healthy for many more years. Dr. Schwartz is very well educated, experienced, and is specially trained to perform state of the art surgical options such as laparoscopic and robotic surgery. You can't ask for anything more in a surgeon. He is a class act, smart, cool as a cucumber, and friendly, too. Thanks so much Doc. ...Go to him.
About Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164606372
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hosp
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.