Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD
Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Washington Eye Physical and Sgns5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 950, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-5114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Schwartz performed a cataract operation in each eye. I approached the surgery with my usual anxieties attached to medical procedures, but Dr. Schwartz and his staff were very attentive and patient in addressing all my concerns. I called the office several times to ask additional questions that occurred to me, and staff were always immediately available to answer. The procedures went remarkably smoothly, with amazing results. I rarely write reviews, but the great experience here is deserving of note.
About Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629072434
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.