Overview

Dr. Kenneth Scribner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Scribner works at Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur, IL with other offices in Forsyth, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.