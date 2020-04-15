Overview of Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Seiter works at Mercy Foot and Ankle Clinic River Valley in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.