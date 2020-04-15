See All Podiatrists in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (14)
Map Pin Small Fort Smith, AR
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

Dr. Seiter works at Mercy Foot and Ankle Clinic River Valley in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Seiter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Foot and Ankle Clinic- River Valley
    3501 WE KNIGHT DR, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 709-6702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seiter?

    Apr 15, 2020
    Dr. Kenneth Sieter is the BEST! I was his first patient in the state if Arkansas and he was amazing with my care. If it wasn't for him I would not be able to walk today!
    Bobby Bentley — Apr 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seiter to family and friends

    Dr. Seiter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seiter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM.

    About Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316150949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ahn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Botsford Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seiter works at Mercy Foot and Ankle Clinic River Valley in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Seiter’s profile.

    Dr. Seiter has seen patients for Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.