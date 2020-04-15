Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Seiter's Office Locations
Mercy Foot and Ankle Clinic- River Valley3501 WE KNIGHT DR, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 709-6702
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kenneth Sieter is the BEST! I was his first patient in the state if Arkansas and he was amazing with my care. If it wasn't for him I would not be able to walk today!
About Dr. Kenneth Seiter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316150949
Education & Certifications
- Ahn
- Botsford Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Arkansas
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Seiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seiter has seen patients for Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seiter speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiter.
