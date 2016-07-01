Overview of Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD

Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Sha works at Flushing Chest Medical Assocs in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.