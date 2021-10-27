See All Cardiologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Wheezing and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2465 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-0500
  2. 2
    Nevada Heart and Vascular
    700 E Silverado Ranch Blvd Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dizziness
Wheezing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Dizziness
Wheezing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  Angina Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • SouthPoint
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 27, 2021
    Most thorough doctor in town. He goes over everything and found something my previous doctor did not. He has saved both mine and my husbands lives . We have been patients for years and trust him with our whole being. May he have good health as well.
    Janet V — Oct 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1992755946
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush/Christ Hospital
    Residency
    • St Vincent Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
