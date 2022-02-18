Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Shapiro, MD
Dr. Kenneth Shapiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Templeton Family Practice265 Posada Ln Ste C, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 239-1488
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for years and find that Dr Shapiro is very attentive To your concerns and has helped me greatly over the years.
About Dr. Kenneth Shapiro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336125178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.