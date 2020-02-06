Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shephard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Shephard works at
Locations
Dr Kenneth Shephard8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 206, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 273-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at communicating your health issues and providing alternative treatments with all of their positive and negatives. I never feel rushed by Dr. Shephard. He was recommended by my primary care physician and I also give my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568411262
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch, Joslin Clin
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- U Catolica De Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shephard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shephard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shephard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shephard works at
Dr. Shephard has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shephard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Shephard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shephard.
