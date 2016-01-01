Overview of Dr. Kenneth Shieh, MD

Dr. Kenneth Shieh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Shieh works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Gastroenterology in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.