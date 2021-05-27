Overview

Dr. Kenneth Shiozaki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Shiozaki works at Providence Medical Urgent Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.