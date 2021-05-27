Dr. Kenneth Shiozaki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiozaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Shiozaki, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Shiozaki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Shiozaki works at
Locations
Providence Medical Institute2382 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 5, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 618-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, pleasant manner, explains things thoroughly. Had to see Dr. Shiozaki for an urgent care visit, and also had to email him with concerns I had with one of the prescriptions I was given. He was very prompt in getting back to me, impressive and much appreciated!
About Dr. Kenneth Shiozaki, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1770832529
Education & Certifications
- USC Whittier PIH
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiozaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiozaki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiozaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiozaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiozaki.
