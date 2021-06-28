Dr. Shockley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Shockley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Shockley, DO
Dr. Kenneth Shockley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Shockley works at
Dr. Shockley's Office Locations
1
Michael R. Jarvis DO PC4047 E Hills Ct Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 956-9577
2
Metro Health - University of Michigan Health5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shockley is one of the best . I think no other could compare to the service I get the one on one visit very professional down to earth person in his field. Highly recommend him .
About Dr. Kenneth Shockley, DO
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801854039
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Shockley has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shockley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shockley speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shockley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shockley.
