Overview of Dr. Kenneth Shockley, DO

Dr. Kenneth Shockley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Shockley works at Michigan Urological Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.