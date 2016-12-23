See All General Surgeons in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS

General Surgery
2.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Alhambra, CA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS

Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Sim works at Advanced Surgeon Medical Group in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sim's Office Locations

    Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc.
    328 S 1st St Ste Fg, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 457-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 23, 2016
    Dr Sim had recently performed a colorectal surgery for my mom. He is very knowledgeable. He is also extremely patient and has great bedside manner. He assisted us in understanding the risk and expectation of the surgery. We are grateful to have Dr Sim as our surgeon and thankful for the works him and his team he did for their patients
    Sue W in Austin, TX — Dec 23, 2016
    About Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1831109578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La Co King Drew Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Loma Linda U/La Co-Usc Mc
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sim works at Advanced Surgeon Medical Group in Alhambra, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sim’s profile.

    Dr. Sim speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

