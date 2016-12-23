Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS
Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Sim's Office Locations
Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc.328 S 1st St Ste Fg, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 457-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Sim had recently performed a colorectal surgery for my mom. He is very knowledgeable. He is also extremely patient and has great bedside manner. He assisted us in understanding the risk and expectation of the surgery. We are grateful to have Dr Sim as our surgeon and thankful for the works him and his team he did for their patients
About Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1831109578
Education & Certifications
- La Co King Drew Med Ctr
- Loma Linda U/La Co-Usc Mc
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Dr. Sim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sim speaks Chinese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.