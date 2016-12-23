Overview of Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS

Dr. Kenneth Sim, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sim works at Advanced Surgeon Medical Group in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.