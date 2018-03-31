Dr. Kenneth Skorenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skorenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Skorenko, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Skorenko, MD
Dr. Kenneth Skorenko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Skorenko's Office Locations
Womens Comprehensive Health Care of Nj1019 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-5200
West Long Branch Ob/Gyn Assocs911 E County Line Rd Ste 201, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 367-9299
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skorenko delivered our baby today. He was a high risk growth restricted baby boy. Dr skorenko was very polite and courteous and made our experience wonderful. He is very soft spoken and mild mannered and you can tell he truly cares about his patients. He answered all of our questions and put us at ease. Our baby was born naturally at 3lb 4oz. Definitely would recommend dr skorenko to deliver anyone's baby, especially if they are high risk. Thank you dr skorenko for a great experience!
About Dr. Kenneth Skorenko, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790727279
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skorenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skorenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skorenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skorenko has seen patients for Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skorenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Skorenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skorenko.
