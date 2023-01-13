Overview of Dr. Kenneth Slack, MD

Dr. Kenneth Slack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Slack works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Hysteroscopy and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.