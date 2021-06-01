Overview of Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD

Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Smith works at KS Eyeworks in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.