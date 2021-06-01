Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD
Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Ks Eyeworks9700 Park Plaza Ave Unit 103, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 429-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had LASIK with Dr Smith. He talked me through the entire thing and told me exactly what to expect next! It was a great experience!
About Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386619021
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
