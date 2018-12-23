Overview of Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD

Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital And Med Center



Dr. Smith works at Internal Medicine Associates of Mt Clemens, PC in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.