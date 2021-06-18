Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spielvogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD
Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Spielvogel's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spielvogel was my OBGYN for prenatal care and he listened to my concerns and took the time to thoroughly go over all of my questions. He also delivered my son and we couldn’t have had a better experience.
About Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
