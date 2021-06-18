See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD

Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Spielvogel works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spielvogel's Office Locations

    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Preeclampsia
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Wound Repair
Preeclampsia
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Wound Repair

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr. Spielvogel was my OBGYN for prenatal care and he listened to my concerns and took the time to thoroughly go over all of my questions. He also delivered my son and we couldn’t have had a better experience.
    Ashley — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235104605
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Co School Of Med
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
