Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Stallman's Office Locations
Northwest7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stallman single handedly saved my wife. His expertise in handling her (rare) type of kidney infection and his compassion for our situation was incredible. She went septic during pre-op and Dr Stallman stayed the course through the additional 6 1/2 hours the surgery took past what was expected. We will forever be thankful, would give 50 stars if allowed.
About Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871575100
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stallman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stallman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stallman has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stallman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stallman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stallman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stallman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.