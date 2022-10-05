See All Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD

Urology
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Stallman works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stallman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest
    7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-4544
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr Stallman single handedly saved my wife. His expertise in handling her (rare) type of kidney infection and his compassion for our situation was incredible. She went septic during pre-op and Dr Stallman stayed the course through the additional 6 1/2 hours the surgery took past what was expected. We will forever be thankful, would give 50 stars if allowed.
    Oct 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871575100
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stallman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stallman works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stallman’s profile.

    Dr. Stallman has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stallman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stallman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stallman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

