Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Stallman, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stallman works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.