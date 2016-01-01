Dr. Kenneth Stampfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stampfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Stampfer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stampfer, MD
Dr. Kenneth Stampfer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Stampfer works at
Dr. Stampfer's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston625 Mount Auburn St Ste 100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 354-3130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stampfer?
About Dr. Kenneth Stampfer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1134193501
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- MT Auburn Hosp
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stampfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stampfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stampfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stampfer works at
Dr. Stampfer has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stampfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampfer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stampfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stampfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.