Dr. Kenneth Stark, MD
Dr. Kenneth Stark, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Lake Rheumatology1613 Banning Beach Rd, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-7735
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Dr Stark is terrific you wait but it worth it he care he was worth working a job to pay fir the insurance si I could see him...but his asst who after time you get stuck with is a new woke inadequate doctor takes no responsibility dosent follow through dosent know who are why you there and useless as a health care provider the staff is rude it's like pms you never know the mood you gonna get ...I will except that level of health care I deserve better it's turned into a revolving door practice
- SUNY Dwnst
- SUNY-Downstate
- SUNY Dwnst
- St Georges U
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
