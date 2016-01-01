Dr. Kenneth Steig, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Steig, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Steig, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crystal River, FL.
Dr. Steig works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Dental of Meadowcrest6015 W Nordling Loop, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 520-2821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steig?
About Dr. Kenneth Steig, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356564744
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steig accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steig works at
Dr. Steig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.