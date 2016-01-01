Dr. Kenneth Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Steinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Steinberg, MD
Dr. Kenneth Steinberg, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Chest Clinic at Harborview410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
About Dr. Kenneth Steinberg, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 38 years of experience
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
