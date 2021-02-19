Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinsapir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD
Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinsapir's Office Locations
- 1 9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinsapir?
Dr Steinsapir performed reconstructive eye surgery to correct another surgeon's poor surgical outcome. I wish I had gone to Dr Steinsapir first. I had 100% confidence in his abilities presurgery based on the examination and information he provides. The surgical center and team were all spectacular. My swelling and brusing was minimal and I was back on a plane home a little over a week post-op. Be careful who you trust with your eyes and face. You're more than worth a plane trip to get it right. Many thanks to you Dr Steinsapir and to you Faith. You're a good team. Your pre-surgical guidelines, stellar surgical expertise and post surgical guidelines gave me an optimal outcome.
About Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700079142
Education & Certifications
- Eisenhower Memorial Hospital
- Harbor-UCLA Med Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinsapir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinsapir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinsapir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinsapir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinsapir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinsapir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.