Dr. Kenneth Stephens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Stephens, DO
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stephens, DO
Dr. Kenneth Stephens, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Dr. Stephens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
-
1
Karl W Dunn PC830 W Lake Lansing Rd Ste 190, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-3777
- 2 1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
About Dr. Kenneth Stephens, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891760971
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.