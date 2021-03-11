Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations
Center for Orthopedic Surgery4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 475-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 73 years old. Dr. Stephenson is a wonderful doctor. He fixed 4 problems in my left foot with only 2 incisions. Now, 10 months later, I now longer have pain in my foot because 1) an osteoarthritic “stone” was removed from the ball of my foot, 2) my great toe was straightened, 3) a bunion was removed, 4) a hammer toe was corrected. Looking forward to going to Disneyworld with our granddaughters! Many thanks to Dr. Stephenson and his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephenson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.