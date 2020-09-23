Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strubbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD
Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Strubbe's Office Locations
-
1
Kenneth Strubbe MD PA7100 W 20th Ave Ste 701, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 827-5890
-
2
Doral OFFICE OB/GYN2801 NW 79th Ave # 4004, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 827-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
the best awesome patient care
About Dr. Kenneth Strubbe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265400675
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Catholic University Of Ponce Pr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strubbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strubbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strubbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strubbe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strubbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strubbe speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Strubbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strubbe.
