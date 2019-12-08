Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stumpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Stumpf works at
Dr. Stumpf's Office Locations
-
1
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc3077 E 98th St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 957-9618
-
2
Community Health Network Podiatry Care West3660 Guion Rd Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 843-2613
-
3
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-7584
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stumpf?
I came in for an emergency after having a toenail partially ripped off and Dr. Stumpf was able to assess quickly, explain to me why he went with the diagnosis/procedure he did, and he removed my toenail with minimal pain and an efficient hand. It is the most pleasant podiatry appointment I've ever had, and he was very kind and informative all the way through. He made sure I followed up a week later to check in on my toe and was able to get me in and out of the office in less than five minutes. I cannot stress enough how much I recommend him!
About Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1629208103
Education & Certifications
- Community Westview Hospital
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Southern Indiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stumpf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stumpf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stumpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stumpf works at
Dr. Stumpf has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stumpf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stumpf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stumpf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stumpf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stumpf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.