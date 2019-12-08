Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Stumpf works at North Community Health Network in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.