Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Stumpf works at North Community Health Network in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stumpf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Physicians of Indiana Inc
    3077 E 98th St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46280 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 957-9618
  2. 2
    Community Health Network Podiatry Care West
    3660 Guion Rd Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 843-2613
  3. 3
    Community Physicians of Indiana Inc
    6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2019
    I came in for an emergency after having a toenail partially ripped off and Dr. Stumpf was able to assess quickly, explain to me why he went with the diagnosis/procedure he did, and he removed my toenail with minimal pain and an efficient hand. It is the most pleasant podiatry appointment I've ever had, and he was very kind and informative all the way through. He made sure I followed up a week later to check in on my toe and was able to get me in and out of the office in less than five minutes. I cannot stress enough how much I recommend him!
    — Dec 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM
    About Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629208103
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Community Westview Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern Indiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Stumpf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stumpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stumpf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stumpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stumpf has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stumpf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stumpf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stumpf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stumpf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stumpf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

