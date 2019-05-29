Overview of Dr. Kenneth Sumida, MD

Dr. Kenneth Sumida, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sumida works at Oncare Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.