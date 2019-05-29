Dr. Kenneth Sumida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sumida, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Sumida's Office Locations
Oncare Hawaii321 N Kuakini St Ste 412, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Superb, while he treated my wife over a long period of time. Cannot say enough good things about him, both as a person and as a physician! (Treated her through two separate serious cancers over many years).
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1437126380
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin Rsch Fdn
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sumida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumida accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumida.
