Dr. Kenneth Swan Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset2 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 537-0909Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
University Orthopaedic Associates - Monmouth4810 Belmar Blvd, Wall Township, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 938-6090Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great job on my shoulder surgery! back to playing golf this spring!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of Colorado Health Sci Center
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- New York Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cornell University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Swan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.