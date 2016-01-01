Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Tam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 216, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (818) 365-1339
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group14901 Rinaldi St Ste 110, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-1339
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 402, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 782-5041
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group15243 Vanowen St Ste 301, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-5041
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Chinese
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Dr. Tam has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tam speaks Arabic, Armenian and Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.
