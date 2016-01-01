Overview of Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD

Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Vaughan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Alabama Orthopaedic & Sprts Med in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.