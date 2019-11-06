See All Sports Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD

Sports Medicine
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD

Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Taylor works at La Jolla - Genesee Avenue in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    U C S D La Jolla Family and Sports Medicine
    9333 Genesee Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 926-8273
  2. 2
    4520 Executive Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 377-7678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2019
    Taylor is one of a kind. He can relate to anyone. He once worked at McDonald's, believe it or not, before he took on 10 plus years of education. He is a dedicated practitioner who practices in a relaxed, easy to relate to bedside manner. He has dealt with a variety of people, sports, personalities, and circumstances. He is down to earth and will give you the time you deserve. I met him 25 plus years ago and he made a huge impression on me. Thank you, Dr. Taylor. ~ FS.
    Nov 06, 2019
    Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265458269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at La Jolla - Genesee Avenue in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

