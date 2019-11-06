Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
U C S D La Jolla Family and Sports Medicine9333 Genesee Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (800) 926-8273
- 2 4520 Executive Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (844) 377-7678
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Taylor is one of a kind. He can relate to anyone. He once worked at McDonald's, believe it or not, before he took on 10 plus years of education. He is a dedicated practitioner who practices in a relaxed, easy to relate to bedside manner. He has dealt with a variety of people, sports, personalities, and circumstances. He is down to earth and will give you the time you deserve. I met him 25 plus years ago and he made a huge impression on me. Thank you, Dr. Taylor. ~ FS.
About Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1265458269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.