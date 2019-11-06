Overview of Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD

Dr. Kenneth Taylor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Taylor works at La Jolla - Genesee Avenue in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.