Dr. Kenneth Tepe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Tepe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Community Behavioral Health Inc.820 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45011 Directions (513) 868-5142
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr tepe your a wonderful psychiatric doctor back the last time I saw you was 2014 my name is Teresa Brumer back then it was Teresa Reeves you may not remember me but your a awesome doctor and you listen to people and care about people and how they feel I've never had a better doctor since it was a blessing to have you as my doctor sincerely Teresa Brumer used to be Teresa Reeves back then my phone number is 812 801 5048 God bless you
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Tepe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepe accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepe speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepe.
