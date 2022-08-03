Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO
Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
They are accepting new patients.
Dr. Testa's Office Locations
- 1 124 McClean Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 876-8080
Nates Pharmacy812 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 571-9196
Citymd Urgent Care8712 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 530-1155
Citymd Urgent Care5024 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 571-9251
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Testa just performed a lift and liposuction of my brests. I am extremley satisfied with the outcome. Let it be known that I totally trust him in his field. This has been my 5th procedure given by Dr. Testa. Can I say more ?
About Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093974271
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.
