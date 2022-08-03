See All General Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO

General Surgery
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO

Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Testa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    124 McClean Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 876-8080
  2. 2
    Nates Pharmacy
    812 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 571-9196
  3. 3
    Citymd Urgent Care
    8712 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 530-1155
  4. 4
    Citymd Urgent Care
    5024 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 571-9251

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Testa?

Aug 03, 2022
Dr. Testa just performed a lift and liposuction of my brests. I am extremley satisfied with the outcome. Let it be known that I totally trust him in his field. This has been my 5th procedure given by Dr. Testa. Can I say more ?
jim — Aug 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Testa to family and friends

Dr. Testa's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Testa

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO.

About Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093974271
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kenneth Testa, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.