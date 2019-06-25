Overview of Dr. Kenneth Thompson, DO

Dr. Kenneth Thompson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Palmetto OB/GYN in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.