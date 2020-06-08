Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Yale U
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Squirrel Hill4516 Browns Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 422-7442
Squirrel Hill Health Center3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 624-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been seeing Dr. T for a few years and I have no complaints. Dr Thompson is the first psychiatrist he has ever fully trusted. He connected with my son easily and truly seems to care. We are thankful to have found him! He is very well thought of in the mental health community as well.
About Dr. Kenneth Thompson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale U
- Bronx State Hosp
- Jacobi Hosp
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
