Overview of Dr. Kenneth Tieu, MD

Dr. Kenneth Tieu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Tieu works at HEALTH FIRST PHYSICIANS in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Excision of Esophageal Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.