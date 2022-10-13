Dr. Kenneth Tokita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Tokita, MD
Dr. Kenneth Tokita, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Ksk Imaging Center of Irvine Ksk Breast Center of Irvine16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 130, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 417-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is awesome
- Radiation Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1447432653
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. Tokita has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokita.
