Overview of Dr. Kenneth Tourgeman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Tourgeman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Tourgeman works at West Broward Nephrology in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.