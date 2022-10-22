Overview of Dr. Kenneth Tram, MD

Dr. Kenneth Tram, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Tram works at Uc Irvine Department Of Family Medicine in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.