Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD

Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Treadwell works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Treadwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay
    530 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 442-2700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1659347086
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry
