Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD
Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay530 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-2700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
He was my doctor for 25 years, delivering 4 of my 5 children. He is very sagacious; ensuring that I was treated as an individual in a conventional practice. A greater respect formed, when he showed concern for my total well being, saying, OB & GYN is a part of a wholeness of well being of mind and body. That being said, he often ensured I maintained treatments with other medical professionals. He is a well-rounded, virtuous, and professional person; who is a true pillar Medical Greatness.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1659347086
- University of North Carolina
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry
Dr. Treadwell has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treadwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
