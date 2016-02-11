Overview of Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD

Dr. Kenneth Treadwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Treadwell works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.