Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trestman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Trestman works at
Dr. Trestman's Office Locations
-
1
Palomar Health Medical Group2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 140, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trestman?
Dr. Trestman is an extremely knowledgeable, thorough and exceptionally kind pulmonologist. He went above and beyond to diagnose my illness and actually saved my life finding a blood clot in my lung. He followed up on my condition which made me feel important both as a patient as well as a person. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1346358793
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trestman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trestman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trestman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trestman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trestman works at
Dr. Trestman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trestman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trestman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trestman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trestman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trestman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.