Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Trestman works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trestman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palomar Health Medical Group
    2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 140, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. Trestman is an extremely knowledgeable, thorough and exceptionally kind pulmonologist. He went above and beyond to diagnose my illness and actually saved my life finding a blood clot in my lung. He followed up on my condition which made me feel important both as a patient as well as a person. I highly recommend him.
    AK in Escondido , CA — Feb 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Trestman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trestman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trestman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trestman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trestman works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trestman’s profile.

    Dr. Trestman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trestman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trestman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trestman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trestman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trestman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

