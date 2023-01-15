Dr. Kenneth Trimmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Trimmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Trimmer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Trimmer works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Arts Clinic1103 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (314) 996-7272
-
2
Barnes-jewish St. Peters Hospital10 Hospital Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-9000
-
3
Cardiology At Missouri Baptist3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 200D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trimmer?
I am sad to say that he is retiring although he absolutely deserves to, I will miss him very much!! He is a top of the line doctor that never cuts corners or assumes he is one of the most thorough doctors I have ever met. Doc you WILL be missed!
About Dr. Kenneth Trimmer, DO
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1124060975
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Stephen F. Austin State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trimmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trimmer works at
Dr. Trimmer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.