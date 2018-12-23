Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinidad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Trinidad, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Kenneth R Trinidad D.o. P.c.1006 W 23rd St, Tulsa, OK 74107 Directions (918) 742-4881
I found out about this doctor through some of his patients. He is compassionate and thorough. I am happy to recommend him.
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Trinidad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinidad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinidad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinidad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinidad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinidad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.