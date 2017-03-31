Dr. Kenneth Ung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ung, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ung, MD
Dr. Kenneth Ung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center
Dr. Ung's Office Locations
Delaware Valley OB/GYN2 Princess Rd Ste C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best gynecologist I have ever had. Very professional and knowledgeable. I travel 1 hour to see him (I moved since I became patient) and I would drive 3 if I had to.I went through my first pregnancy travelling back and forth and delivering at his hospital as well. Excellent experience!! Will do the same with my second baby - my husband and I are very appreciative of his professionalism and very nice personality.
About Dr. Kenneth Ung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1730189804
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Dr. Ung speaks Chinese.
