Dr. Kenneth Unruh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Unruh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MAYO MED SCH|Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City3651 College Blvd Ste 100B, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 362-0031Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Dr Unruh was knowledgeable, professional, intelligent, efficient, personable
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801061742
- Indiana Hand Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- MAYO MED SCH|Mayo Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Unruh has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unruh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
