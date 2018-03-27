Dr. Kenneth Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Vega, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
I was a patient of Dr. Kenneth Vega at National Jewish I’m Denver. He is the one Doctor out of many that finally found out what was really wrong with me after being misdiagnosis for 6-7 years! He had been my Miracle Doctor and I have so much faith in him! He may not be in Denver any more BUT my wish is to follow him as a patient to Oklahoma City! I live in Amarillo, Texas so it’s actually closer for me! I am working on a referral now and can only hope and pray to be able to see Dr. Vega!
- Boston City Hospital|Temple University Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vega using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroparesis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.