Dr. Visalli Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Visalli Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Visalli Jr, DO
Dr. Kenneth Visalli Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY.
Dr. Visalli Jr works at
Dr. Visalli Jr's Office Locations
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr, Visalli since he started his practice at Slocum and find him to be an excllent Dr, who does not sugar coat or push for unneeded tests or meds. I have blood pressure problems and he has gone above and beyond to research best ways to handle it. Being one to put my trust in my doctor-he makes me feel totally secure in that aspect As all Doc's are-I am sure he is stressed but he listens and answers GOOD DOC!!
About Dr. Kenneth Visalli Jr, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093081358
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visalli Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visalli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visalli Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Visalli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visalli Jr.
