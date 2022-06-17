Dr. Kenneth Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Vogel, MD
Dr. Kenneth Vogel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Metairie3901 Houma Blvd Ste 404, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 472-5263
Dr. Vogel performed two surgeries on my back the second was a fusion of L3/4/5/S1 back in 1975-1976 I am still pain free go to work every day and I am 82 years old He was a wonderful surgeon . And would assume he still is but probably slowed down somewhat.
- Neurosurgery
- 63 years of experience
- English
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neurosurgery
